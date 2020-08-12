Williamson (knee) is out for Thursday's finale against the Magic.

Williamson's rookie season has unceremoniously come to a close. Overall, despite missing most of the season while recovering from a torn meniscus, Williamson's campaign should be considered a success. In his 27.8 minutes per game, he averaged 22.5 points on 15.0 shots, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Williamson will undoubtedly be a high draft pick in fantasy leagues next season, though he needs to improve his passing, free-throw shooting and defense to become a top-flight fantasy contributor.