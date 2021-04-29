Williamson had 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nuggets.

Williamson had a rough night from the field -- according to his standards -- and he failed to hit at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the first time since April 7, when he went 4-12 FG in a loss at Brooklyn. The former Duke standout still found a way to crack the 20-point mark, however, and he has now scored 21 or more points in 11 appearances in a row -- he's averaging 28.9 points per tilt in that stretch.