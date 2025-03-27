Williamson (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Williamson will miss a fourth straight game for the Pelicans while dealing with a back issue. New Orleans will likely lean on Keion Brooks, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt Friday.
