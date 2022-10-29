Williamson (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Williamson was considered a game-time decision prior to Friday's matchup, but there was believed to be a real chance that he didn't suit up. He'll officially be held out for a second consecutive game, which should lead to increased work for Larry Nance, Jaxson Hayes and Naji Marshall.
