Williamson (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Williamson was considered a game-time decision prior to Friday's matchup, but there was believed to be a real chance that he didn't suit up. He'll officially be held out for a second consecutive game, which should lead to increased work for Larry Nance, Jaxson Hayes and Naji Marshall.

