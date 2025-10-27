Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Williamson is dealing with a left foot bone contusion and will miss his first game this season. With the 25-year-old forward sidelined, Saddiq Bey, Karlo Matkovic and Derik Queen are candidates for increased minutes. Williamson's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Denver.
