Williamson (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Williamson is dealing with a left foot bone contusion and will miss his first game this season. With the 25-year-old forward sidelined, Saddiq Bey, Karlo Matkovic and Derik Queen are candidates for increased minutes. Williamson's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Denver.

