Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Williamson will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set after spraining his right ankle in Saturday's win over the Jazz. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Lakers. With the star forward sidelined, Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic are candidates to see increased playing time.
