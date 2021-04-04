Williamson (thumb) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the third straight absence for Williamson, who continues to battle a sprained right thumb. With Brandon Ingram (foot) and Josh Hart (thumb) both out, the Pels will once again be shorthanded in the frontcourt. In Friday's game against Atlanta, coach Stan Van Gundy rolled with Naji Marshall and James Johnson in the starting five.