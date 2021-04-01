Williamson (thumb) will be held out of Thursday's game against Orlando.

Williamson sprained his thumb against the Celtics earlier in the week, and while he appears poised to play through the injury, the Pels will hold him out of at least one game as they enter a back-to-back set. It will be just the second missed game for the No. 1 pick in 2019, who was limited to just 24 appearances as a rookie. The Pelicans will also be without Lonzo Ball (hip), while Brandon Ingram (foot) is considered doubtful.