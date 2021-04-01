Williamson (thumb) will be held out of Thursday's game against Orlando.
Williamson sprained his thumb against the Celtics earlier in the week, and while he appears poised to play through the injury, the Pels will hold him out of at least one game as they enter a back-to-back set. It will be just the second missed game for the No. 1 pick in 2019, who was limited to just 24 appearances as a rookie. The Pelicans will also be without Lonzo Ball (hip), while Brandon Ingram (foot) is considered doubtful.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sprains thumb, might not miss time•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Collects four steals in win•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 38 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores career-high 39 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Makes it look easy vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Drops 30 on Nuggets in win•