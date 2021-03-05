Williamson (toe) will not play Thursday against Miami, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Williamson will miss his second game of the season in the team's last outing prior to the All-Star break. Josh Hart should be in line for an increased workload considering both Williamson and JJ Redick (heel) are both sidelined.
