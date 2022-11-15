Williamson (foot) won't take the floor Tuesday versus the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson hasn't quite reached his level of play from a couple of years ago so far this season, but he is still early in the year after missing all last season due to injury. Fortunately, the latest injury is just a contusion, so there's hope that the issue won't sideline him long. Williamson gets another chance to suit up in the second game of the team's back-to-back Wednesday versus the Bulls.