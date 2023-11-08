Williamson (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, according to Pelicans announcer Michael Grady.

This is another huge blow for New Orleans, as Herb Jones remains questionable to suit up. With Williamson out, we may see a lot of Larry Nance at the four, and that could open things up at the five for Jonas Valanciunas. Williamson's next chance to play will be Friday against Houston.