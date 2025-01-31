Williamson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
After filling up the stat sheet in Wednesday's one-point loss to the Mavericks, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, Williamson will miss Friday's game against the defending NBA champions due to a stomach illness. The Pelicans could turn to Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to help shoulder the load in the star forward's absence against Boston.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Pours in 31 in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Posts big double-double in return•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Good to go Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Friday•