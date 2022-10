Williamson (ankle) said Monday that he'll play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson was a limited participant at practice Sunday but returned in a full capacity Monday. Assuming the power forward is available for Wednesday's season opener, it's possible that the team monitors his workload since he missed time during the preseason and has struggled to stay healthy over the last few years.