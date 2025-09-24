Williamson (back) said he's feeling really good heading into the 2025-26 season, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports

Williamson, who was shut down on March 19 of last season due to a back bone bruise, is presumably healthy heading into training camp. Trey Murphy noted at Media Day on Tuesday that Williamson is noticeably slimmer, and the front office really talked him up. The talent is undeniable, but his durability will be the key to him having a successful fantasy campaign.