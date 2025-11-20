Williamson (hamstring) finished Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Nuggets with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes.

Williamson returned to the floor following an eight-game absence due to a strained left hamstring. The star big man was one of four Pelicans players to score in double figures, though he put up fewer than 14 field-goal attempts for the second time in six regular-season appearances. The sixth-year pro also led the Pelicans in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in four games so far this season.