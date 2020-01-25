Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 15 in 21 minutes
Williamson posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Nuggets.
Williamson was extremely efficient once again and has combined for 37 points on 15-of-20 from the field through his first two tilts. Despite the team's desire to compete for a playoff spot Williamson will continue to be brought along slowly, though he's clearly capable of filling it up even in limited minutes.
