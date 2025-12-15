Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 18 points in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Bulls.
Williamson's minutes were monitored in his first game back following a six-game absence, and he came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. Williamson looked good while he was out there, though, so he'll likely be cleared for a larger workload his next time out.
