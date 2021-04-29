Williamson had 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nuggets.
Williamson had a rough night from the field -- at least by his standards, as he failed to hit at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the first time since April 7, when he went 4-for-12 in a loss at Brooklyn. The former Duke standout still cracked the 20-point mark, however, and he's now scored 21 or more points in 11 straight appearances -- a stretch in which he's averaged 28.9 points per tilt.
