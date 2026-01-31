Williamson racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-106 win over Memphis.

Williamson didn't miss a single shot through the first half of action, and he did a good job of bullying his way to the basket for easy buckets. This was his fourth straight game with at least one block, and he's been hot over that stretch, pumping out top-50 value behind averages of 22.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.