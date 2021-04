Williamson posted 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 FT) and six rebounds with seven turnovers in Friday's overtime loss to Washington.

Williamson had a fairly inefficient night, by his standards, while turning the ball over a season-high seven times in just 31 minutes of action. After going for 25 points and seven assists agains the Knicks on Wednesday, Williamson was held without an assist for the first time since March 12.