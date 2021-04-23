Williamson recorded 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 win over the Magic.

The 20-year-old has now shot at least 50 percent from the field in eight straight games, a span in which he's averaging 30.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the field. Williamson has been unstoppable this season, easily outpacing his impressive rookie season in virtually every category. The second-year forward should continue to play 35-40 minutes the rest of the way for a Pelicans team fighting for a playoff spot.