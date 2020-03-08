Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 23 in win over Wolves
Williamson had 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-6 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Minnesota.
After an "off game" (17 points) in a win over Miami on Friday, Williamson returned to form Sunday, topping 20 points for the 14th time in his last 15 games. The rookie has been incredibly consistent as a scorer and rebounder, but he hasn't offered much in terms of assists, and he's offered even less in the defensive categories.
