Williamson amassed 25 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over the Clippers.

Friday marks Williamson's fourth consecutive 20-point outing and his 10th through 12 games in November. More notable were the contributions he made to his peripheral stats, reaching seven boards for the fourth time this month and five assists for just the second time all season. Health has often been a concern for the 26-year-old, but he appears to be well on his way toward another very strong season.