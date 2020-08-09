Williamson had 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-6 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's loss to San Antonio.

The No. 1 overall pick continues to rack up points at a historic rate, but he was rather inefficient -- by his standards -- on Sunday, hitting only half of his attempts, all of which came from two-point range. In 27 minutes of action, Williamson was a team-worst minus-21, and he failed to record a block or a steal for the fifth straight game.