Williamson notched 25 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 loss to the Warriors.

The Pelicans put up a good fight but came up short against the Warriors, although Williamson posted a strong stat line. Williamson has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games, and he seems to be getting into a nice groove after missing eight games in a row between Nov. 4 and Nov. 17 due to a nagging hamstring problem. The lack of availability has always been an issue with Williamson, but when he's healthy and ready to go, he's a dominant force near the rim and an excellent rebounder for his size.