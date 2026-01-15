Williamson recorded 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks and four turnovers across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Nets.

Williamson was limited to just 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting during Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, so it was nice to see him bounce back Wednesday night with an efficient, 20-plus point performance. The Nets couldn't do much to stop him, as he regularly attacked the rack and had more than a few massive throwdowns, and he'll look to keep it going Friday with another favorable matchup against the Pacers.