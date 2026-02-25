Williamson recorded 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.

Williamson led the Pelicans to victory in this one, reaching the 20-point threshold for a fourth consecutive contest. He also knocked down his first triple of the season after last attempting one Nov. 29. Although health has been a major concern for the star forward in years past, Williamson hasn't missed a game since Dec. 11. He has been a relatively consistent scorer of late, posting at least 20 points in six of his eight February appearances.