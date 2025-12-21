Williamson totaled 29 points (9-14 FG, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 victory over Indiana.

Despite coming off the bench for the third straight game and logging just three minutes in the final frame, Williamson delivered one of his best performances of the season, matching his season high in points. It'll be interesting to see how much longer his reserve role lasts, but he's clearly making the most of his minutes on the court.