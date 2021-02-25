Williamson scored 32 points (13-18 FG, 6-9 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Williamson dominated the Pistons to top 30 points for the fourth time in his last seven games. While he shot effectively from the field, he was poor from the from the free-throw line and is now shooting just 68.2 percent from the charity stripe across his last four contests. Otherwise, Williamson's line was solid as he continues to improve his peripheral production -- particularly on the defensive end of the floor.