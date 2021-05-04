Williamson registered 32 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to the Warriors.

The 20-year-old has now shot 50-plus percent from the field in 13 out of his last 14 games, a span in which he's averaging 29.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 59.6 percent from the field. Williamson is averaging career highs in virtually every category in his sophomore season, and he'll look to keep up his stellar play Tuesday at home against the Warriors.