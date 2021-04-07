Williamson registered 34 points (12-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Williamson returned from a three-game absence and resumed his usual workload, as he carried the Pelicans offensively while posting efficient numbers from the field. Expect him to work as the Pelicans' go-to player on offense moving forward -- especially while Brandon Ingram (toe) remains sidelined.