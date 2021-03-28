Williamson posted 38 points (13-20 FG, 12-18 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Mavericks.

Williamson posted a career-high 39 points on Friday, and he ended just one point shy of tying that mark roughly 24 hours later. The former Duke star has been absolutely dominant in recent games, and he has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four contests. He also has scored at least 20 points in 23 games in a row.