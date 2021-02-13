Williamson registered 36 points (14-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's loss against the Mavericks.

Williamson's lone missed field-goal attempt came from beyond the arc, and the Mavericks didn't have answers for him defensively -- the former Duke star drained 11 shots in a row en route to his best scoring performance as a pro. Williamson has scored 30 or more points five times already, and he has been the Pelicans' top offensive threat in recent games. He is averaging 26.7 points per game over his last six appearances while shooting an impressive -- and unsustainable -- 72.2 percent from the field in that stretch.