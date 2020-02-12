Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores career-high 31 points
Williamson scored a career-high 31 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in only 28 minutes during Tuesday's 138-117 win over the Blazers.
Zion had scored 20 or more points in all but two games since making his season debut in late January, but he returned from his one-game absence in style -- he recorded career-high for points, free throws made and field goals made, while tying season-best figures for assists and free throws attempts. Williamson has been as good as advertised, as he is averaging 21.0 points per game on 57.6 percent shooting in his first nine NBA contests. He should remain a focal point of the Pelicans offense if Brandon Ingram (ankle) can't suit up for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder.
