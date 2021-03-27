Williamson notched 39 points (16-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's loss against the Nuggets.

Williamson missed just three shots en route to the highest-scoring performance of his young NBA career. These scoring exploits are nothing new for the former Duke star, as Williamson already reached the 30-point plateau in 11 games this season. He's doing more than just scoring, as Williamson has also recorded four double-doubles over his last 11 appearances -- a span in which he's also scored 23 or more points each time.