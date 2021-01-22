Williamson had 27 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds and two assists in Thursday's 129-118 loss to the Jazz.

Williamson entered Thursday's game having shot 0-of-3 from the three-point line in the ongoing season. However, he scored his first and only trey that kickstarted an eventual 27-point night from the sophomore. Williamson has had a fantastic start to the calendar year, averaging 26.4 points on a 62.0 shot percentage across eight games.