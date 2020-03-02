Williamson put up 35 points (12-16 FG, 11-13 FT) and seven rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

In his last game, Williamson broke Carmelo Anthony's record for longest string of games to score 20+ points by a teenager. Anthony's record was nine-straight - a number that was toppled by Williamson when he finished with 24 points in a victory over the Cavaliers. The 19-year old kept that momentum going in this one, scoring a team-high 35 points. While Williamson has been scoring a solid number of points, his fantasy value actually hasn't quite lived up to that same level yet, as he is currently ranked outside of the top 175 in nine-category formats. His rank jumps up to the top 140 in eight-cat leagues because of his 2.6 turnovers per game. Additionally, outside of the obvious free-throw percentage woes, Williamson's blocks, and maybe even rebounds, could stand to come up a bit. The fact that 90 percent of his minutes have come at the power forward spot likely contributes to some of the lower big man stats. Eentually, the Pelicans could slowly ease Williamson into more of a center role until his minutes are a litle more evenly split between the two frontcourt spots. Going 84.6 percent from the line in this one was encouraging, but the lack of supporting stats is difficult to see from a player who oozes hustle stats upside.