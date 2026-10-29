Williamson delivered 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 104-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Williamson was New Orleans' most efficient offensive contributor once again and made his presence felt in a big way, shooting 71.4 percent from the field while adding three steals. The star forward has enjoyed an excellent start to the season and has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his first four outings while also recording multiple assists and steals each time. His rebounding numbers could use an uptick, but nonetheless, it's been a strong start to the campaign for Williamson with averages of 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.