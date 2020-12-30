Williamson provided 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Suns.

Williamson was the most efficient scorer by a mile, but his defensive numbers were noticeably absent. Defense was the big problem for New Orleans on Tuesday, as they had no answer for the Suns and couldn't generate enough offense to stay relevant. The team was ice-cold from long range, and Zion did what he could with his mid-range jumper, but the team fell woefully short.