Williamson amassed 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 loss to Denver.

Williamson led his team in scoring for the second time in New Orleans' last three games, and he's poured in 22 or more points in four consecutive outings. Williamson continues to get buckets at an efficient clip, as he's now averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 2.1 steals with shooting splits of 60.7/44.4/79.8 in 32.8 minutes a night.