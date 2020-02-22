Williamson posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 128-115 win at Portland.

Zion has been better than advertised and has now scored 20 or more points in seven straight contests, averaging 24.9 points per game on 55.4 percent shooting during that stretch. The heralded rookie has shown an ability to contribute on both ends of the court on a regular basis as well, making him an impact fantasy asset in all formats despite having just 11 games as a pro.