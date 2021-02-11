Williamson posted 29 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Bulls.

Williamson was one of three Pelicans that scored more than 20 points during Wednesday's defeat, though that's not a rare accomplishment for the star sophomore -- Williamson has reached that 20-point tally in four of his last five games and in all but six of his appearances during the current campaign. Williamson should be treated as a must-start player across most formats due to his stat-stuffing ability and his role as one of the Pelicans' most important players on offense.