Williamson posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to the Bulls.

Losses continue to pile up for the Pelicans, but the blame doesn't lie with Williamson, who has played some of the best ball of his career since returning from a six-game absence. Injuries have plagued Williamson throughout his career, and it appeared he was headed down that path again back in November. However, he has since played in nine straight games without a break and is keeping the team competitive.