Williamson had 32 points (13-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-106 win over the Clippers.

The Pelicans improved to 3-1 in West Group B behind Williamson's stellar play. In the three games after a brief one-game absence, Williamson averaged 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals while converting 61.4 percent of his shots.