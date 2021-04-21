Williamson had 33 points (14-19 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Nets.

Williamson took advantage of the fact that the Nets started Jeff Green at power forward and dominated the paint, scoring most of his points from very close range. The former Duke standout has surpassed the 30-point mark in back-to-back games and has scored at least 30 points in five of his last seven appearances, shooting an excellent 60 percent from the field in that span.