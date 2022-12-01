Williamson closed with 33 points (12-15 FG, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 victory over the Raptors.

Williamson went 5-of-5 from the field with 11 points and four assists during a 40-point first quarter for the Pelicans. He finished the first half with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting and remained hot in the second half, missing just two of his seven shot attempts on his way to a season-high 33 points to go along with five boards, two steals and two blocks. The New Orleans power forward also matched a season high with four steals in the contest and continues to shine across in every stat category except for three-point shooting, where he's just 1-of-4 over his last eight games.