Williamson notched 35 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 overtime victory over the Suns.

Williamson led New Orleans in scoring and shots made, posting his second straight 35-point outing. Williamson has scored at least 30 points with five or more rebounds four times this season.