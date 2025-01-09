site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Set to play against Philadelphia
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williamson (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Williamson will return to action Friday if missing Wednesday's contest due to injury maintenance. The star forward will likely reclaim his starting spot from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
