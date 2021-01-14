Williamson rejoined the Pelicans on Thursday and will be available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

Williamson was withheld from Wednesday's game due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test, but he's since cleared the league's protocols and took part in team activities Thursday. Expect Williamson to return to the lineup at power forward Friday as the Pelicans take on the top team in the Western Conference.