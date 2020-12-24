Williamson scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Despite scoring efficiently, both Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick hoisted significantly more field-goal attempts than Williamson. Equally troubling was Williamson's six turnovers, the highest mark on the team. More positively, he was able to notch a double-double, a feat he accomplished only twice in 24 contests as a rookie. Williamson will take the floor again on Friday in a matchup with the Heat.